Judge Leans Toward Nixing DACA, But Mulls 'Slice And Dice'

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge seemed likely at a hearing Tuesday to strike down an Obama-era program protecting young unauthorized immigrants, but he indicated he may leave open a window to "slice and dice" the program or send it back to the government to revise it. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen appeared to side with arguments brought by a Texas-led state coalition that the Obama administration overreached when it implemented the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which gives deportation relief and work permits to certain unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. Judge Hanen floated the possibility, however,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS