Northeast States, DC Join Cap-And-Invest Transportation Plan

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., Connecticut and Rhode Island have launched a cap-and-invest program aimed at slashing carbon emissions in the transportation sector while investing in cleaner transportation options. The agreement, announced Monday, calls for reducing emissions by forcing fuel suppliers to buy credits for the pollution those fuels create, with the amount of credits falling each year. Proceeds from the program, slated to launch in 2023, will in part help states invest in greener transportation solutions, according to the Transportation and Climate Initiative, a collaborative effort between the states. The participating states said they expect to see a roughly 26% reduction in...

