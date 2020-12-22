2nd Circ. Backs Army's Win In Admin. Worker's Sex Bias Case

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday tossed a gender bias suit by a former Army administrative worker who held a dual civilian-military role, saying her Title VII claims were inappropriate for federal court because the alleged harassment and retaliation were connected to her military duties. A three-judge panel upheld a lower court decision that held the so-called Feres doctrine provides broad immunity for tort claims around military service incidents and that Darlene Martinez's suit does not fall under the list of exceptions for discrimination cases under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. "Because Martinez's suit 'challenges conduct that is...

