Maxell Wants Apple Blocked From Flooding Trial With Prior Art

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:34 PM EST) -- Maxell told a Texas federal judge that patent foe Apple is going to flood the zone with prior art in a closely watched IP trial, even though Apple agreed not to. In the Eastern District of Texas case, set for trial in March, Maxell has accused Apple of infringing patents with its iOS smartphones and tablets. Apple will try to make the case that Maxell's IP is invalid, an argument that relies on prior art. But Maxell said Apple is expanding the prior art parameters. Early on, "Maxell agreed to narrow its infringement case to twenty claims, and Apple agreed to...

