OFCCP Notches $1.1M In Deals With Jacobs, Lockheed

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:14 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor watchdog has reached conciliation deals worth a combined $1.1 million with subsidiaries of Jacobs Engineering Group and Lockheed Martin Corp. to resolve gender and race bias probes. The DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said Tuesday that the Jacobs subdivision CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. will pay more than $450,000 to 214 female employees after the agency found "statistically significant" pay gaps between women and men. CH2M is responsible for cleaning up the Hanford Site, a decommissioned federal nuclear complex in southern Washington state. The settlement includes roughly $440,000 in back pay and...

