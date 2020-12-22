Congress Passes FAA Reform Bill Over 737 Max Crashes

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:12 PM EST) -- Bipartisan legislation mandating tighter controls on the Federal Aviation Administration's aircraft certification process, in response to two deadly Boeing 737 Max crashes that exposed gaps in government oversight and jet makers' outsized role in vetting their own aircraft safety, awaits President Donald Trump's signature. Congress approved the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 on Monday, which includes the Aircraft Certification Safety and Accountability Act, according to a joint press release by the Senate and House transportation committees. The legislation aims to reform part of the FAA's certification process for new aircraft designs and requires U.S. aircraft and aerospace manufacturers to adopt safety...

