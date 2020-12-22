Northrop Agrees To Pay $104M For Long Island Site Cleanup

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- Defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp. has agreed to contribute $104.4 million toward cleanup efforts for groundwater contamination tied to its past aerospace manufacturing activities on Long Island, according to an announcement from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. The governor's office said in a statement Monday that Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Navy also agreed to construct a network of wells that will help contain and remediate the presence of volatile organic compounds in an important source of drinking water for Long Islanders. The pollution is connected to the Northrop Grumman Bethpage Facility and Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant sites in Nassau County,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS