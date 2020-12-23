9th Circ. Backs Kaiser Win In Anorexia Treatment ERISA Fight

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 12:03 AM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed Tuesday Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc.'s win against a proposed class action claiming the insurer violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to provide residential treatment options for a California man's anorexia, finding the man hadn't shown that the plan would deny his coverage requests. In a seven-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel held that Ian Moura failed to demonstrate that the care he received at a residential treatment facility — which he checked out of against medical advice — would not have been covered by his plan, citing only a hospital worker's speculation about Kaiser's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS