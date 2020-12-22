Ex-Mt. Gox Exchange CEO Can't Appeal In Fraud Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday refused to certify an interlocutory appeal for the former CEO of defunct Japanese bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox as he fights class action claims that the company lost $400 million of investors' money. The February 2014 suit alleges former Mt. Gox CEO Mark Karpeles fraudulently collected $400 million worth of bitcoin and fiat currency from investors, blaming the loss on hackers targeting the bitcoin exchange. The Japanese exchange shut down suddenly in February 2014 after losing hundreds of thousands of customers' bitcoins, according to the lawsuit. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman denied Karpeles' June...

