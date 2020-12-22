DOJ Sues Walmart Over Opioid Crisis

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday hit Walmart with a suit in Delaware federal court alleging that the retail chain helped spur the nationwide opioid epidemic by failing to scrutinize suspicious prescriptions and making it hard for its pharmacists to comply with rules for controlled substances. In a 160-page complaint, the DOJ said that the retail giant, which operates more than 5,000 pharmacies across the country, was in a unique position to prevent the illegal diversion of opioids. But Walmart violated its gatekeeping duties under the Controlled Substances Act and knowingly filled thousands of prescriptions for controlled substances that were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS