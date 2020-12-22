Judge Pans Cigna Bid To Delay Arbitration In MDL

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:23 PM EST) -- A Florida magistrate judge Tuesday recommended a ruling against Cigna Healthcare's bid to delay a final arbitration hearing in a long-running dispute related to multidistrict litigation claiming that managed care insurance companies conspired to keep down physician reimbursements, saying the burden on Cigna would not outweigh the harm to class members. Drawing on a wine analogy that runs through his report to the district court, Miami-based U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman concluded that the "litigation wine has already aged quite enough over the past 15 years of arbitration" between Cigna and Managed Care Advisory Group, the purported representative of several class...

