Chancery Orders SoftBank To Produce Emails In WeWork Row

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:20 PM EST) -- SoftBank Group must hand over nearly 90 emails to the founder of WeWork that reference litigation over SoftBank's abandonment of a $3 billion WeWork share purchase, after Delaware's Chancellor ruled Tuesday that because the emails weren't confidential, they couldn't be shielded in this case. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard, in a letter opinion, found that Christina Sternberg — chief of staff to SoftBank's Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure — and Sprint CEO Michel Combes used Sprint's email system at a time when they were seeking legal advice on the WeWork issue. Claure was also chairman of WeWork and Sprint, the latter of...

