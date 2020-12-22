9th Circ. Won't Rethink Alaska Drilling Project Approval Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:07 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday rejected a rehearing bid by five environmental groups that had asked it to reconsider its ruling that a government agency lawfully approved ConocoPhillips Co.'s massive oil and gas project in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve. A three-judge panel in July upheld an Alaska federal court's decision that found the Bureau of Land Management had enough backing to issue its approval, since the U.S. Department of the Interior, of which the bureau is a part, had previously issued an environmental impact statement for the area. The environmental groups argued in an August petition that a rehearing was necessary to...

