Doctor Can't Duck NJ Taxes On Atty Fees From FCA Award

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- A New Jersey Tax Court judge said a whistleblower doctor can't avoid paying state income taxes on counsel fees paid to Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti LLP from an award he received in a False Claims Act suit against The Cooper Health System over allegedly illicit payments to physicians for patient referrals. In Dr. Nicholas DePace's case against the director of the state Division of Taxation, Tax Court Judge Mark Cimino on Monday shot down his bid for a refund of the taxes and interest he paid on roughly $750,000 in fees provided to Pietragallo Gordon for its efforts in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS