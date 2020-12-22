Fla. Appeals Court Won't Undo Prison Phone Contract

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:13 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of Securus Technologies Inc.'s protest to a contract awarded to a rival company for inmate phone services with the Florida Department of Corrections over concerns the award did not comply with the department's initial request. In a short per curiam decision, a three-judge First District Court of Appeal panel affirmed the DOC decision to dismiss Securus' bid protest on an administrative law judge's recommendation and leave in place the final contract awarded to Global Tel Link. The appeals court cited its own precedent that the invitation to negotiate process used by the...

