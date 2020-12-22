5 Highlights As DOJ Depicts Walmart As Opioid Crisis Villain

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:25 PM EST) -- A bare-knuckle lawsuit from the U.S. Department of Justice portrays Walmart Inc. as a major driver of the opioid crisis, alleging that the retail giant had direct knowledge of illicit painkiller prescriptions and orders but refused to use its immense wealth to save lives. The 160-page complaint filed Tuesday in Delaware federal court depicts Walmart — which earned more than $500 billion in its 2020 fiscal year and is among the world's wealthiest corporations — as frequently unwilling to spend money on basic programs that could prevent the diversion of addictive medications for recreational use. To the extent Walmart actually did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS