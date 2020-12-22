Netflix Judge Says Broadcom Patents Appear 'Aspirational'

Law360, San Francisco (December 22, 2020, 10:42 PM EST) -- A California federal judge said in a hearing Tuesday that some of the patents Broadcom accuses Netflix of infringing appear "really, mainly aspirational" and questioned whether some of the chipmaker's patents were attempts at "buying the internet" by claiming ownership of widespread and abstract computing techniques. U.S. District Judge James Donato, who is overseeing Broadcom Corp.'s suit alleging that the streaming giant built its success partly by infringing a dozen of Broadcom's patented technologies, said Tuesday that he struggled to see how three of those patents could make it past Netflix's dismissal bid. "After looking at the '079, the '245, and...

