The Biggest Oil And Gas Bankruptcy Trends Of 2020

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- The oil and gas industry is engulfed in its second bankruptcy wave within the last five years as 2020 comes to a close, spurred by a pandemic-induced crash in global energy demand. According to figures compiled by Haynes and Boone LLP, 45 oil and gas drillers filed for bankruptcy in the first 11 months of the year, buried under nearly $54 billion worth of secured and unsecured debt. The picture was even grimmer for the oil field services industry, as 57 companies went bankrupt through the end of November, carrying over $41 billion in secured and unsecured debt. Several companies that...

