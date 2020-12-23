E-Cig Co.'s Assets Frozen For Now After Trying To Dodge Juul

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge ordered millions of dollars held by an e-cigarette company to be temporarily frozen Tuesday after the company — which is no longer in business — began moving funds out of its account to avoid paying Juul Labs Inc. in a trademark infringement lawsuit should it lose. In a 37-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty ruled that Juul's request to freeze Eonsmoke's assets is necessary to ensure that the funds are being used for legitimate purposes. The judge also noted that assets reflected in Eonsmoke's quarterly report diminished from $25 million to $20 million between September and...

