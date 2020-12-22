Trump Assails $900B COVID-19 Relief Bill In Twitter Video

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 11:48 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump tore into the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package approved by Congress this week, calling it "a disgrace" and asking legislators to include $2,000 stimulus checks for Americans and to slash "wasteful and unnecessary items" from the bill in a video posted Tuesday night on Twitter. The House and Senate overwhelmingly passed the contentious bill late Monday. Among other relief, the measure restarted a loan program for small businesses hit hard by coronavirus health restrictions, provided one-time economic stimulus payments of up to $600 per person and extended unemployment benefits. The House passed the legislation 359-53, and the Senate...

