Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EU Tax Chief Opposes Further Delays In OECD Digital Tax

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- The new deadline for concluding talks on fundamental reforms of the global tax system being negotiated among 137 jurisdictions must not be extended again, the European Union's top tax official said.

Paolo Gentiloni, the European commissioner for economy and taxation, in a response dated Monday to an EU Parliament member, said the European Commission's position is that a global deal to more effectively tax companies in light of the digitization of the economy is most desirable and needs to be reached by the new deadline of mid-2021. The commission is the EU's executive branch.

"The commission made clear that this deadline must...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!