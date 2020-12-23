23-Year-Old Crypto Trader Lied To Investors, SEC Claims

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- A 23-year-old cryptocurrency trader allegedly misappropriated millions of dollars in assets in the past six months, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed in a suit filed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan. In the Dec. 22 civil action, the SEC claimed that Australian citizen and part-time New Yorker Stefan Qin strung investors along when they wanted to get money out of a fund he was managing. Qin also tried to cajole employees of another fund that was ultimately under his control to give him money out of that fund, the federal regulator told U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, asserting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS