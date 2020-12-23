NY Atty Gets Scolded For Racist Tirade

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:31 PM EST) -- A panel of New York appellate judges publicly slapped the wrist of a corporate lawyer caught on video in 2018 yelling racist threats at deli workers, saying his verbal abuse was "so offensive as to rise to the level of professional misconduct." On Tuesday, a New York First Department Appellate Division panel granted a joint motion between the Attorney Grievance Committee and corporate lawyer Aaron Schlossberg agreeing to publicly censure the lawyer for unleashing a "verbal tirade" at the owner and employees of Manhattan deli "Fresh Kitchen" in July 2018. Schlossberg was apparently incensed by a counter worker conversing with a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS