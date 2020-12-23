Carrington Coleman Wants Texas Anti-SLAPP Win Reinstated

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP told the Texas Supreme Court a lower appellate court imposed requirements that conflict with the text of the state's anti-SLAPP statute when it revived a negligence suit a former client brought against the firm. In a petition for review filed Tuesday seeking the dismissal of the claims, the Dallas law firm argued that when the Fifth Court of Appeals on Aug. 31 revived the lawsuit brought against it by search engine startup White Nile Software Inc., it did so based on an incorrect interpretation of what's required to win dismissal under the Texas Citizens Participation Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS