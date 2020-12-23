Gov't Seeks $3.8M From Ex-Delta VP Over Insider Trading

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- The federal government took action Wednesday to collect more than $3.8 million from a former vice president at Delta Air Lines, stemming from a 2016 Commodity Futures Trading Commission order for placing personal trades based on his employer's confidential information. The CFTC issued an order in Sept. 2016 requiring Jon P. Ruggles, who reportedly was the vice president for fuel for Delta Air Lines Inc. between mid-2011 and December 2012, to pay more than $5.25 million in disgorgement and civil penalties. In the new three-page complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida, prosecutors sought a judgment against the Boca Raton...

