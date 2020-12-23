Nuclear Cleanup Co. Eats Costs After GAO Reviews $13B Deal

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has refused to award a nuclear cleanup company for costs it incurred protesting a $13 billion remediation contract, finding while regulators voluntarily took corrective action, the allegations of impropriety and unfair competitive advantage weren't "clearly meritorious." The congressional watchdog said in a Nov. 16 decision released this week that it reviewed allegations brought by Hanford Tank Closure Co. challenging the U.S. Department of Energy's award of a 10-year, $10 billion contract to Hanford Works Restoration LLC, but said it did not view the protest allegations as clearly meritorious, denying its request to recommend reimbursement of protest costs following...

