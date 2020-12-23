Texas Judge Sanctioned For Campaign Appearance

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:10 PM EST) -- Texas state district Judge Lonnie Cox was publicly sanctioned for speaking at a campaign event for a fellow Republican vying to be Galveston County's tax assessor-collector. In a warning published Tuesday, the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct found Cox violated a rule that bans judges from using their likeness and name to campaign for other partisan elected officials. Texas judges — who are elected on partisan tickets — are not allowed to "lend the prestige of judicial office to advance the private interests of the judge or others" or authorize the use of their name for campaign activities for nonjudicial candidates, the commission said....

