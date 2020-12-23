Ex-XFL Commish Wants $24M Ready For Likely Firing Suit Win

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- The former commissioner of the XFL is asking a Connecticut federal judge to order league founder and World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. CEO Vincent K. McMahon to immediately set aside $23.8 million to pay the likely award for his suit over his termination. In a filing Tuesday, Oliver Luck said the evidence is so clear that he was fired without cause that McMahon should put the cash in escrow while he waits for the court to order him to honor his personal guarantee of the employment agreement. "The facts clearly demonstrate that Mr. Luck never performed any act or omission that would...

