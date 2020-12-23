German VW, Audi Entities Ditch Texas Clean Air Suit

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Texas appeals court has dismissed the state's suit against Volkswagen AG and Audi AG for lack of jurisdiction, reversing a trial court finding that the state could sue the German entities over "defeat device" software in diesel cars. A three-judge panel of the Third Court of Appeals considered only the issue of whether a Texas court may exercise specific jurisdiction over the German corporations. American entities of the automakers are still defendants in Texas's suit claiming they violated state clean air laws by installing defeat device software in diesel cars. The panel majority concluded Tuesday that because neither VW Germany...

