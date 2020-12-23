StockX Wins Bid To Arbitrate Data Breach Suits

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:29 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday axed a consolidated proposed class action against online sneaker and streetwear marketplace StockX over a data breach that allegedly exposed nearly 7 million user records, agreeing with StockX that the claims belong in arbitration. U.S. District Court Judge Victoria A. Roberts found that each of the eight users accusing the Detroit-based e-commerce platform of misleading them about the August 2019 breach had repeatedly clicked on terms of service in which they agreed to waive their rights to bring class actions against StockX. The StockX users, who alleged that they were harmed by the platform's failure to protect their compromised information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS