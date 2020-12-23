DOL Ups Wage Compliance Outreach, Sees Enforcement Drop

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor conducted a record number of wage compliance presentations in fiscal year 2020 but saw a sharp drop in the amount of back wages collected, according to data released by the agency Wednesday. The DOL's Wage and Hour Division, which enforces the Fair Labor Standards Act's overtime and minimum wage requirements, among other laws, held more than 4,600 outreach events in the last fiscal year, including 400 specifically dealing with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The division also launched a public awareness campaign on television and radio aimed at informing Americans about requirements and benefits created...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS