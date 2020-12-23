Don't Miss It: Jenner, Gibson Dunn Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last few days helmed by firms such as Jenner & Block LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Jenner & Block, Gibson Dunn Fuel Lockheed's $4.4B Aerojet Buy Lockheed Martin Corp. said Dec. 20 that it will acquire aerospace and defense company Aerojet Rocketdyne in a $4.4 billion transaction guided by Jenner & Block LLP and Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP. Lockheed Martin Corp. will pay $56 per share in cash to purchase Aerojet...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS