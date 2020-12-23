2 Deaths And A Hoarder: $2M Apartment Sale Gone Wrong

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- A woman attempting to sell her late mother's $2 million apartment in Manhattan lodged a suit in New York state court Wednesday seeking $3.9 million in damages from the cooperative apartment corporation that she says has been impeding her ability to market the apartment. Claudia Pearl Raffone said that when her mother, Traute Raffone, died in December 2007, she acquired her mother's three-bedroom, three-bath apartment in a prewar cooperative on Manhattan's Upper East Side owned by 108 Apartments Corp., according to the complaint. Traute Raffone, who had lived in the apartment since 1980, was also survived by her friend Henry Douglas...

