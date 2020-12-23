Fed. Circ. Won't DQ Quinn Emmanuel In Texas Patent Case

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday denied Micron Technology Inc.'s mandamus petition seeking to disqualify Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP from representing a Japanese sovereign patent fund in an infringement suit against Micron in the Western District of Texas, saying such relief isn't warranted now. The three-judge panel's order rejected Micron's argument that U.S. District Judge Alan Albright abused his discretion by allowing the firm to stay on even though Quinn Emanuel had represented Micron — one of the world's largest memory chip manufacturers — for nearly a decade in a series of patent and antitrust suits involving "substantially related matter."...

