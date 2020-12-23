Bid To Nix $400M Award Saves Venezuela From Default In DC

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- Venezuela has avoided being found in default after waiting more than a year to respond to a lawsuit filed by two Swiss Koch Industries affiliates to enforce a more than $400 million arbitral award against the country, as proceedings to have the award annulled remain ongoing. Despite rejecting a slew of arguments that Venezuela had been improperly notified of the dispute, U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia M. Faruqui — overseeing the dispute in a Washington, D.C., district court — agreed to lift an entry of default entered against the country, which he concluded had raised a "walk-off home run" of an argument by pointing...

