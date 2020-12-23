Memphis Hospitals Ditch Deal In Wake Of FTC Challenge

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:27 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday that a Tennessee health care system has abandoned its planned $350 million purchase of two Memphis-area hospitals after enforcers moved to block the deal in November. The FTC said in a statement Wednesday that Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has dropped its bid to purchase the Saint Francis-Memphis and Saint Francis-Bartlett hospitals from Tenet Healthcare Corp. Daniel Francis, deputy director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, called the development "great news" for patients in the Memphis region. "The FTC voted unanimously to challenge this hospital transaction because it would have eliminated competition between two of only...

