2nd Circ. Denies Halkbank's Recusal Bid For SDNY Judge

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:21 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday rejected a mandamus petition to force U.S. District Judge Richard Berman to recuse himself from an Iran sanctions case against Turkey's Halkbank over comments he made in 2014. In a brief order, a three-judge Second Circuit panel said that Halkbank "has not demonstrated that its right to the writ is clear and indisputable," or that granting the writ is appropriate under the circumstances. After U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman declined to recuse himself last month over remarks he made at a legal symposium in Istanbul in 2014, Halkbank filed a mandamus petition in the Second...

