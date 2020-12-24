BREAKING: UK, EU Reach Post-Brexit Trade Deal At 11th Hour

Law360 (December 24, 2020, 10:03 AM EST) -- The U.K. and the European Union reached a trade deal to govern their post-Brexit relations Thursday, settling final disputes over a level playing field and fishing rights just days before the transition period ends. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reached an agreement with the European Union. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen said that the two sides had reached an agreement on their future trading relationship. "Now is the time to turn the page and look to the future, the U.K. is a third country, but it remains a trusted partner. We share the same values and...

