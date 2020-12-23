Pai's Last FCC Meeting To Recap Trump-Era Successes

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:40 PM EST) -- At his last public meeting at the helm of the agency, outgoing Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai will review an array of public policy successes cinched during the Trump administration and the commission will avoid votes on agenda items, the agency said Wednesday. The Jan. 13 open meeting will occur just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office and Pai steps down as promised from the FCC. According to an agenda released Wednesday, the meeting will feature five panels during which FCC bureau-level staffers will "summarize the work their teams have done over the last four years." In a blog post,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS