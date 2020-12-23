Prudential Unit Pays SEC $18M Over Improper Wrap Fees

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 7:09 PM EST) -- A New Jersey-based broker-dealer affiliate of Prudential Financial Inc. struck a roughly $18.2 million settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday for allegations tied to the suitability of its investment recommendations and so-called wrap fee programs. Pruco Securities LLC, a dually registered adviser and broker that conducts business as Prudential Financial Planning Services, failed to monitor client accounts to determine if its wrap fee programs — in which clients paid an all-inclusive fee for asset management and trade execution — continued to be suitable for clients, the SEC said in a settlement order. Pruco also recommended investments that...

