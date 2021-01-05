Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 3:51 PM EST) -- David Freed David Freed has joined Mayer Brown LLP as a partner in New York. Freed spends much of his time working on capital markets matters, counseling underwriters and issuers on public and private offerings. He also has significant experience helping real estate investment trusts with joint venture and mergers and acquisitions deals. Michelle McLeod Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson PA has hired a new shareholder, Michelle McLeod, for its Miami office. McLeod brings experience helping clients with various real estate, tax and corporate matters. McLeod counsels real estate operators, developers and investors as well as private lenders, and has...

