Trump's 'Most-Favored Nation' Rule On Drug Prices Blocked

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 8:23 PM EST) -- A Maryland federal judge on Wednesday blocked a recent Trump administration rule that links Medicare reimbursement for dozens of drugs to lower prices paid in other countries, finding that the government rushed to finalize the rule without providing a public comment period. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake granted the temporary restraining order brought by the Association of Community Cancer Centers, the National Infusion Center Association, the Global Colon Cancer Association and Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, saying the Administrative Procedure Act requires the government to publish a notice and provide a public comment period before promulgation of a final...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS