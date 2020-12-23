Trump Vetoes Defense Bill, Calling It A 'Gift' To China & Russia

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered on his promise to veto the $740.5 billion annual defense spending bill that received overwhelming bipartisan approval in Congress earlier this month, slamming lawmakers for failing to repeal a liability shield for social media companies and calling the bill a "gift to China and Russia." President Donald Trump criticized the annual defense spending bill for not making meaningful changes to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, among other things. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) In a presidential veto message, Trump told lawmakers the proposed 2021 National Defense Authorization Act puts the interests of the Washington,...

