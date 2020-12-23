DOE's China Order May Have Ripple Effects For Bulk Power

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:04 PM EST) -- On Dec. 17, the U.S. Department of Energy issued an order that, as of Jan. 16, 2021, prohibits utilities from acquiring, importing, transferring or installing specified bulk power system, or BPS, electric equipment with a China nexus that directly serves critical defense facilities.[1] Utilities subject to the prohibition order should expect to be notified by the DOE soon. Though the prohibition order targets particular utilities, it could cause broader ripple effects on the BPS supply chain, warranting parties to examine their exposure to China. Additionally, while the current focus is on China, the DOE indicated similar rules could soon be forthcoming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS