Finance, Data Top Brexit Deal's List Of Unfinished Business

Law360, London (January 1, 2021, 5:52 PM GMT) -- Britain's trade deal with the European Union marked the country's final break from a regulatory framework that guided its laws for four decades, but it also left some key areas of unfinished legal realignment likely to dominate post-Brexit relations for years to come. Though the deal kicked in Friday, it has regulatory gaps that have been pushed off for future resolution on issues like provisions for market access for many key services sectors. Unresolved regulations for key areas like jurisdictional relationships could reopen some of the divisions that marked talks leading up to the deal. Proponents say the Trade and Cooperation...

