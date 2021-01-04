Immigration Groups Challenge Fla. Anti-Sanctuary Law At Trial

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 8:28 PM EST) -- A South Florida city and immigration advocates say a 2019 state law banning so-called immigration sanctuary policies violates equal protection rights, as a bench trial on their challenge to the law kicked off Monday before a Miami-based federal judge. The trial, which is being held via Zoom, pits Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody against the city of South Miami and the immigration organizations, who allege that the law, originally introduced as Senate Bill 168, was drafted by "hate groups" who enlisted lawmakers to support their anti-immigrant agenda and that its purported intent to bolster public safety is pretextual...

