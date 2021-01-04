WikiLeaks' Assange Avoids US Extradition On Suicide Fears

Law360, London (January 4, 2021, 11:11 AM GMT) -- A London judge refused on Monday to order the extradition of Julian Assange to the U.S. to face trial on charges of espionage and computer misuse, citing the risk that he might kill himself in an American prison. Supporters of Julian Assange react outside the Old Bailey in London after a ruling that he will not be extradited to the U.S. on espionage charges. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ordered Assange's discharge in a judgment given at the Central Criminal Court, ruling that extradition to the U.S. "would be oppressive by reason of Mr. Assange's mental health." Judge Baraitser held...

