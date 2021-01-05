Shipowners Seek $37M After Indonesian Navy Detains Crew

Law360, London (January 5, 2021, 1:32 PM GMT) -- The owners of a merchant ship seized by the Indonesian Navy are chasing six insurers at the High Court in London for $37 million allegedly owed to them under a policy covering marine risks. The ship's owner and three co-claimants have filed a lawsuit against six insurers at the High Court in London after their ship was seized in Indonesia. (iStock) Delos Shipholding SA and three co-claimants filed litigation after their ship "Win Win" was seized in 2019 after leaving Singapore. The master of the ship was prosecuted and detained in Indonesia for illegally entering its territorial waters, and it took...

