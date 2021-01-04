TikTok Faces Suit Over Child Privacy From London Preteen

Law360, London (January 4, 2021, 3:43 PM GMT) -- A judge has ruled that a 12-year-old girl can remain anonymous in her pursuit of claims that the video-sharing app TikTok is illegally exploiting the personal data of children. Judge Mark Warby said in a Dec. 30 ruling at the High Court that he would permit the case to go forward, with the claimant being identified only as a girl of 12 from London. "Disclosure of that information is a lesser measure than total elimination of all personal information other than her age, and one that does not create a material risk of the harms identified," the judge wrote. The litigation, backed...

