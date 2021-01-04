Slater & Gordon Says PwC Can't Rope It Into Watchstone Suit

Law360, London (January 4, 2021, 8:17 PM GMT) -- Slater and Gordon blasted PriceWaterhouseCoopers' attempt to drag it into a £63 million ($85 million) lawsuit filed by Watchstone Group PLC over its soured deal with the law firm, saying its separate settlement with the insurance technology provider indemnifies it against the claim. In its defense filing with the High Court, Slater & Gordon (UK) 1 Ltd. maintains that PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP's claim is without merit. PwC "baselessly contends" that the law firm was subject to an obligation of confidence with respect to information about Watchstone that a PwC employee purportedly passed on to it, Slater and Gordon added. "On PwC's own...

